Varna International Ballet Announces New UK Tour

RG Live presents the return of the celebrated Varna International Ballet and Orchestra to the UK following a breathtaking debut tour in 2023. The company will visit 20 venues around the UK in 2025 with beloved classics Swan Lake, The Nutcracker and Romeo and Juliet.

Founded in 1947 and renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, Varna International Ballet has been delighting audiences for decades at home in Bulgaria and abroad with performances of the highest quality.



Led by Artistic Director Daniela Dimova, with Music Director and Chief Conductor Peter Tuleshkov, Varna International Ballet presents much-loved classics to charm audiences who are new to ballet and balletomanes alike. The tour begins in Manchester on 2 January 2025, and visits Buxton, Bristol, Liverpool, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Basingstoke, Ipswich, Southend, Brighton, Nottingham, Reading, Oxford, Darlington, Wimbledon, Norwich, Hull, Sheffield, Leicester and Northampton, where it finishes on 5 March.



Artistic Director Daniela Dimova said: “We are thrilled to be bringing our highly talented company of dancers and musicians back to the UK. We can't wait to perform for British audiences again and to bring these magical ballets to life on stage.”



The Nutcracker begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. When midnight strikes, we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems: toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins. The spellbinding ballet features Tchaikovsky's timeless score, and stunning choreography by Vasily Vainonen, revised by Sergey Bobrov.



Often considered the greatest romantic ballet of all time, Swan Lake is brought to life by Tchaikovsky's haunting and unforgettable score, with choreography by Marius Petipa, Lev Ivanov, Sergey Bobrov and Natalia Matus-Marchuk. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all.



Shakespeare's tale of primal passion and timeless tragedy Romeo and Juliet is set to Prokofiev's soaring score, with emotionally-charged choreography by Sergey Bobrov and Bakhytzhan Smagulov that befits the world's greatest love story. From the grandeur of the masked ball to the intimacy of the lovers' balcony, this story of duels, bitter family feuds and love that cannot be is unmissable. For more information, interviews, press tickets or images, please contact Caroline Ansdell at CAPR on caroline@capr.co.uk



Full tour details: MANCHESTER

The Bridgewater Hall

Bridgewater-hall.co.uk

2 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7pm

3 Jan Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7pm



BUXTON Opera House

buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

4 Jan Swan Lake 2pm & 7pm

5 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm



BRISTOL Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/Bristol

7 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

8 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

9 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

atgtickets.com/Liverpool

10 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

11 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



BLACKPOOL Grand Theatre

blackpoolgrand.co.uk

13 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

14 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

15 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



EDINBURGH Playhouse

atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

16 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

17 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

18 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



BASINGSTOKE The Anvil

anvilarts.org.uk

21 Jan Nutcracker 7.30pm

22 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm



IPSWICH Regent Theatre

ipswichregenttheatres.co.uk

23 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

24 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

25 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

thecliffspavilion.co.uk

26 Jan Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

16 Feb Swan Lake 2pm & 5.30pm



BRIGHTON Theatre Royal

atgtickets.com/brighton

27 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.45pm

28 Jan Swan Lake 7.45pm

29 Jan Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.45pm



NOTTINGHAM

Royal Concert Hall

trch.co.uk

30 Jan Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

31 Jan Swan Lake 7.30pm

1 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



READING The Hexagon

whatsonreading.com

2 Feb Nutcracker 2pm & 5.30pm

3 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



OXFORD New Theatre

atgtickets.com/oxford

5 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm 6 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm

7 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm



DARLINGTON Hippodrome

darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

8 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

9 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm

10 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm



WIMBLEDON New Theatre

atgtickets.com/Wimbledon

13 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

14 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

15 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



NORWICH Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

17 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

18 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm

19 Feb Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



HULL New Theatre

hulltheatres.co.uk

20 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

21 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm

22 Feb Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm



SHEFFIELD City Hall

Sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

23 Feb Swan Lake 3.30pm

24 Feb Swan Lake 7.30pm



LEICESTER De Montford Hall

demontfordhall.co.uk

27 Feb Nutcracker 7.30pm

28 Feb Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

1 Mar Swan Lake 2.30pm & 7.30pm



NORTHAMPTON

Royal & Derngate

royalandderngate.co.uk

3 Mar Romeo and Juliet 7.30pm

4 Mar Swan Lake 7.30pm

5 Mar Nutcracker 2.30pm & 7.30pm Tickets available from rg.live

