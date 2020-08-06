Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Young West End Stars Perform 'Give Me Strength'
‘Give Me Strength’ was originally written for ‘Change Your Tune’, a project in 2019 at St Edward’s Academy in Romford.
'Give Me Strength' is an original song, performed by young people including: stars of The Lion King, winners of the Musical Medley singing competition, members of Official London Theatre's Youth Forum, and young people who have taken part in past Mousetrap Theatre Projects.
Check out the video below!
