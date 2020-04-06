VIDEO: Watch Rosie Kay Dance Company's MK ULTRA For Free Now!

MK ULTRA from Rosie Kay Dance Company is now available to watch for free online for a limited time!

MK ULTRA originally premiered in 2017 and toured UK theatres in 2017 and 2018. MK ULTRA explores the rise of a strange, dark myth of our time. How, as millions of young people turn away from the established political systems, they are embracing bizarre conspiracies that they see hidden like a secret code in the culture and music that surrounds them. MK ULTRA mixes creator and choreographer Rosie Kay's thoroughly researched exploration of the rise of the Illuminati conspiracy in modern culture with filmmaker Adam Curtis' documentary elements to create a new kind of dance work.

Watch the full production below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You