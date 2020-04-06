Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Rosie Kay Dance Company's MK ULTRA For Free Now!

Article Pixel Apr. 6, 2020  

MK ULTRA from Rosie Kay Dance Company is now available to watch for free online for a limited time!

MK ULTRA originally premiered in 2017 and toured UK theatres in 2017 and 2018. MK ULTRA explores the rise of a strange, dark myth of our time. How, as millions of young people turn away from the established political systems, they are embracing bizarre conspiracies that they see hidden like a secret code in the culture and music that surrounds them. MK ULTRA mixes creator and choreographer Rosie Kay's thoroughly researched exploration of the rise of the Illuminati conspiracy in modern culture with filmmaker Adam Curtis' documentary elements to create a new kind of dance work.

Watch the full production below!

VIDEO: Watch Rosie Kay Dance Company's MK ULTRA For Free Now!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Original HAMILTON Cast Reunites to Sing 'Alexander Hamilton' on John Krasinski's SOME GOOD NEWS
  • VIDEO: Watch the Full HIT LIST Concert at Feinstein's/54 Below, Featuring Jeremy Jordan, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, and More!
  • VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Broadway and Touring Casts Say Thank You to Medical Professionals
  • VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting