VIDEO: The Showstoppers Launch Alternative Eurovision Song Contest; Get a First Look!

May. 11, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, in tribute to this year's cancelled Eurovision Song Contest, Olivier Award-winning musical comedy improvisers The Showstoppers will deliver Europop's favourite night of the year - direct to the world's living rooms with their very own Alternative Eurovision Song Contest.

Get a first look in the video below!

Featuring brand new songs parodying your favourite Eurovision genres, The Showstoppers invite you to join them as they attempt to recreate the OTT production values, high camp, and musical merriment of the world-famous competition, in a hilarious evening complete with commentary and interactive voting, all from isolation in their own socially-distanced homes across the UK.

Each song will be written and recorded by The Showstoppers and the guest stars themselves in collaboration with the company's musical directors - Duncan Walsh Atkins, Christopher Ash and Jordan Clarke.

The event will be streaming live from 8pm (UK time) on Friday 15 May 2020. Money being raised is for The Care Workers' Charity Emergency Fund: https://www.thecareworkerscharity.org.uk

