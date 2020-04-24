The Showstoppers to Present ALTERNATIVE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST

In tribute to this year's cancelled Eurovision Song Contest, Olivier Award-winning musical comedy improvisers The Showstoppers will deliver Europop's favourite night of the year - direct to the world's living rooms with their very own Alternative Eurovision Song Contest.



Featuring brand new songs parodying your favourite Eurovision genres, The Showstoppers invite you to join them as they attempt to recreate the OTT production values, high camp, and musical merriment of the world-famous competition, in a hilarious evening complete with commentary and interactive voting, all from isolation in their own socially-distanced homes across the UK. Special guests will be joining the line-up and will be announced soon.



Livestreaming on Facebook from 8pm (GMT) on Friday 15th May 2020, catch all the action on:



Facebook : theshowstoppers

Twitter: @TheShowstoppers

Instagram: @showstoppermusical



Showstopper! The Improvised Musical has been a rip-roaring success since the show started in 2008. It has had 12 sell-out years at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, two West End runs, an Olivier award for Best Entertainment and Family Show and a BBC Radio 4 series. In the show, the audience meets a writer of musicals who is on a deadline - and needs their help. The audience shouts out suggestions of a setting, musical styles and the title of the show and they're off! The Showstopper team - cast and band - then weave a brand-new musical in front of the very eyes of the audience, complete with hilarious characters, fabulous dance routines, beautiful songs, epic story lines, all sprinkled with the pizzazz of a Broadway show.



Including: Ruth Bratt (from BBC's BAFTA-winning comedy People Just Do Nothing), Pippa Evans (I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue), Adam Meggido (Showstopper Artistic Director and director of the Olivier-nominated Peter Pan Goes Wrong and Magic Goes Wrong for Mischief Theatre) and special guests from the world of comedy.



Each song will be written by the Showstoppers themselves in collaboration with the company's musical directors - Duncan Walsh Atkins, Christopher Ash and Jordan Clarke.





