VIDEO: Kerry Ellis, Ben Elton, Mig Ayesa and More Pay Tribute to Brian May With 'Driven by You'

West End stars have come together to pay musical tribute to legend Brian May with a rendition of Driven by You!

Guitarist Danny Gomez shared: "some of us decided to put this message together to send you all our love and to thank you, for all the joy we've had in our lives that's been driven by YOU..."

Check out the video below!

The online champions:

Chris Allan (session musician, Cozy Powell's Octopuss tribute, A Night At The Opera)

Danny Gomez (Brian May, WWRY, A Night At The Opera)

Ally McLachlan (session musician)

Darren Reeves (WWRY, Queen Extravaganzza)

plus:

Tim Staffell (Smile)

Spike Edney (Queen, Brian May band)

Jamie Moses (Queen + Paul Rogers, Brian May band)

Neil Fairclough (Queen + AL)

Tyler Warren (Queen + AL, Queen Extravaganzza)



Ben Elton (WWRY)

Kerry Ellis (WWRY, Brian May)

MiG Ayesa (WWRY)

Alirio Netto (WWRY, Queen Extravaganzza)

Livia Dabarian (WWRY)

Frank Rohles (WWRY)

Tristan Avakian (WWRY)

Luis Álvarez (WWRY)

Neil Murray (Whitesnake, Brian May band)

Ronnie Romero (Ritchie Blackmore´s Rainbow, Lords of Black)

Andreas Kisser (Sepultura)

Jorge Salán (Soto, Joe Lynn Turner, solo)

Arielle (solo)

Martha García (A Night at The Opera)

Izzy Lysell (Kings Daughters)

Yohan Kisser

Marcio Sanches

Pete Malandrone (Queen)

Andrew Guyton (Guyton Guitars)

Nigel Knight (Knight Audio Technologies)

Simon Bradley

