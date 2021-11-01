VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

All new rehearsal footage has been released of the cast of the UK and Ireland tour of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy. The tour will open at Theatre Royal Nottingham on 5 November 2021.

The production stars Joanne Clifton as Morticia Addams, Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams, Scott Paige as Uncle Fester, Kingsley Morton as Wednesday Addams, Grant McIntyre as Pugsley Addams, Valda Aviks as Grandma, Sean Kingsley as Mal Beineke, Kara Lane as Alice Beineke, Ahmed Hamad as Lucas Beineke and Dickon Gough and Ryan Bennett sharing the role of Lurch. Also in the cast are Abigail Brodie, Sophie Hutchinson, Jessica Keable, Castell Parker, Matthew Ives, Sean Lopeman, Sario Solomon and Ying Ue Li.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy, will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, musical direction by Bob Broad, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY 2021 UK Tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.theaddamsfamily.co.uk