VIDEO: Ida Girls London Perform LES MISERABLES Medley

London's leading classical-crossover girl group, Ida Girls London, have released their new medley Stars, featuring songs from the long-running musical theatre show Les Misérables, in support of a cause close to their hearts.

All proceeds from downloads of the single on iTunes will go to Help Musicians. This UK charity looks after professional musicians of all genres, and all stages of their career, supporting them at times of crisis, but also at times of opportunity.

Check out the video below!

The Ida Girls - Georgi Mottram, Wendy Carr, Jasmine Faulkner and Sarah Vaughan - originally created and performed Stars for a fundraising concert at Leicester Haymarket Theatre. This is the first time they have released it more widely. The singers recorded their parts of the video individually during lockdown from their homes in Aberdeenshire, Jersey and London, and then produced the video in-house. Musical arrangement is by Wendy Carr.

The video for Stars intersperses performances by Ida with beautiful photographs of much-loved theatre venues and concert halls where musicians would normally be performing. These images were kindly provided by The Theatres Trust, the national charity that campaigns to protect theatre buildings for current and future generations.

Georgi Mottram said: "Everyone is feeling the impact of Coronavirus in some way, including musicians. Communities all over the UK have come together to raise money for the NHS and charities. Their generosity is humbling and it inspired us to give something back. With our live performances postponed for the foreseeable future, including shows at Kings Theatre Portsmouth, Aynhoe Park, Buckingham Palace and further afield in Japan and Australia, we felt moved to use our voices for good. We hope that by releasing Stars in aid of Help Musicians we can not only lift spirits but also raise funds for the charity's invaluable work."

The Ida Girls' impressive versatility within these musical genres have seen them performing their mesmerising show across the continents, from the West End to headlining Australian Festivals (Noosa ALIVE). Having trained at some of the world's leading conservatoires, the girls' classical flare brings a unique quality to every song. Within the UK they performed at West End LIVE in Trafalgar Square to 40,000 people in consecutive years, The Other Palace and performed on BBC One. Ida were Classic Brit Award nominees in 2018 and also released their critically acclaimed Christmas album Believe which achieved success in the Official Classical UK Charts. Ida have most recently performed their sold-out show Believe at Jersey Opera House, performed for the Governor of Jersey at Government House and have made their Windsor Castle debut for Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. https://www.idagirls.com.

