VIDEO: Alice Fearn, Sophie Isaacs, and More Perform 'Unity' To Raise Money For Acting For Others

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The West End Best Friend team's charity single, "Unity", is now available!

The song has been created as an anthem for the arts industry, to show solidarity and support for one another during such an unprecedented time.

With music & lyrics by James Edge and George Jury, "Unity" features seven talented West End stars and the winner of our international singing competition, The Unity Project.

Mixed and produced by Adrian Kimberlin at Exit Recording, the vocals on the single are provided by Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away), Dom Hartley-Harris (Hamilton, Bat Out of Hell), Sophie Isaacs (Six, Heathers), Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Avenue Q), Vicki Manser (Six, Beautiful), Scott Hunter (YANK, Cruel Intentions), Benjamin Purkiss (Bat Out of Hell, Zorro) and Fflur Davies (Unity Competition winner).

With the release of "Unity", West End Best Friend will be raising money for Acting For Others, who offer financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need (Registered Charity No. 241279).

Check out the video below!

"Unity" will also be available to download on Google Play, Apple Music, Spotify and Amazon music in due course.

To donate, please visit the "Unity" Just Giving page link here.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You