VIDEO: Alice Fearn Sings 'Don't Lose It' From FOOTBALLERS' WIVES THE MUSICAL

Celebrating the 20 year anniversary of its premiere on ITV in 2002 and ahead of a planned stage musical production, Big Broad Productions are releasing a first track from the upcoming 'Footballers' Wives The Musical'.

'Don't Lose It' features West End star Alice Fearn ('Wicked', 'Come From Away') as vengeful and mercurial team captain's wife, Tanya Turner. The track was arranged and produced by Auburn Jam Music. It is released today, 28 January, 2022 and is now available to stream from all major distributors.

Check out the video below!

A musical comedy noir based on the cult guilty pleasure 1980s TV drama, 'Footballers' Wives - The Musical' has a book by Maureen Chadwick, co-creator of the original TV series, and music & lyrics by Kath Gotts (also co-creators of 'Bad Girls - The Musical').

'Footballers' Wives - The Musical' is based around the first TV season, and follows the fall and rise of captain's wife and old school femme fatale super-bitch Tanya Turner as she struggles to keep her marriage to footballer and lothario, Jason Turner, amidst groupies, meddling club chairmen, deception, betrayal and murder.

Let's wind back to 2002 when Premier League Football was the new Rock 'n' Roll - with the money, the glamour and the bad behaviour to match. At Earls Park FC, the players' wives are living it to the max. These WAGs have the designer gear, the palatial homes, the ash cars and the handsome superstar husbands - and the press pack on their kitten heels at every turn.



'Footballers' Wives - The Musical' contains scenes of an adult nature and absolutely no football, along with disastrous hen and stag nights, a fairy tale wedding, deception, betrayal, Catholic guilt, and murder - plus a surprisingly happy ending.

