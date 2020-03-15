The Old Vic Announces Early Closure of ENDGAME Due To The Coronavirus Situation

The Old Vic theatre in London has today (15 March) announced that it will end its run of Samuel Beckett's Endgame/Rough for Theatre II early due to the coronavirus situation. The production stars Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming, and had been due to run until 28 March.

In a statement, the Old Vic said: "Whilst we have no reason to disagree with current scientific and government advice on coping with the Coronavirus, given the new travel and other restrictions in place it is nevertheless becoming increasingly impractical to sustain business as usual at our theatre.

"We are very sympathetic to people's personal circumstances, as we are to the audiences who are still excited to visit the theatre and see our productions. We are also extremely aware of our employees' financial dependence on work being presented and tickets being purchased. So it is with great sadness that we have had to decide to suspend the presentation of Endgame in a double bill with Rough for Theatre II for the next two weeks, which is the remainder of its run.

"The Old Vic operates in an unusual way for a non-commercial theatre in that it has no Arts Council support. Instead it is completely dependent on philanthropic donations, sponsorship and ticket sales. In light of this a full refund of all lost performances would be financially devastating for us, so we are asking all ticket holders for the cancelled performances to please consider donating the cost of the ticket rather than requesting a credit note or refund. For those who donate, we are able to offer a link to an exclusive video recording of the entire production of Endgame, captured earlier in the run, a private video message of appreciation from the cast, and a free Friends membership entitling you to Priority Booking valid for one year.

"Gaining access to this film is an extraordinary opportunity that has been permitted by the writer's estate, The Acting Company and Creative team in a rarely made decision allowing us to say a heartfelt thanks to you for helping sustain The Old Vic, one of the UK's most loved and needed cultural and civic centres. The video recording was made for private archive purposes but all parties have agreed to let it be shared specifically with those who will no longer be able to attend.

"We will continue to think of ways we can still connect with you all, our extended Old Vic family, and come back to you soon with more. It is unthinkable that the creativity and brilliance of our artists and those incredible people who uphold this 202-year-old institution every day will be diminished by this unprecedented situation. We will fight hard to keep it here, for you, for us all. Whilst we do that, take care of yourselves and each other, and keep in touch.

"If you have purchased tickets to 4000 Miles, there is currently no change to the schedule. Please be assured that we will communicate with you in good time about your visit.

We appreciate your support and your understanding as we make decisions to support and protect each other as we navigate unchartered territory. If you would like to make a general donation to help the theatre survive, we would be extraordinarily grateful."

Also today, the Arcola Theatre in London announced that it is suspending all public performances until further notice, in order to avoid contributing to the spread of COVID-19.

For all our updates on how the coronavirus situation is affecting UK theatre, and for the latest advice, visit our article here





