UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Advises People To Avoid Theatres

In an address to the nation outlining the Government's latest strategy for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the British public to stop "non-essential contact" with others and "non-essential travel". He recommends people should work from home where possible and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.

The Government's new measures are in recognition of the UK approaching the "fast growth" phase of the upward curve, which means cases could double every five or six days. Families are being urged to stay home for 14 days (up from seven) if any member of that household is ill.

The guidance is particularly aimed at people who are over-70, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions. Johnson noted that the situation is especially serious in London, where the spread of coronavirus is ahead of the rest of the country.

This latest guidance will almost certainly have a major impact on UK theatres - some of which have already cancelled or postponed shows.

However, the Government has stopped short of outright banning mass gatherings, just saying it will no longer "support" them. This may well prove problematic when it comes to venues' insurance policies, as many have pointed out on social media.

.@BorisJohnson has just doomed an entire industry by telling people not to attend the theatre.



By not enforcing a shutdown, production insurance will not apply so producers and shows will go bankrupt, and tens of thousands of people will be without pay.@hmtreasury @DCMS - Patrick Gracey (@PatrickGracey) March 16, 2020

What a cowardly position to take. What a dereliction of duty. To pass on the decision to confused small business owners, performers and consumers. He has chosen to protect the insurance industry. Suspect he will have to go back on this anyway and it looks terrible. - Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) March 16, 2020

I still cannot believe UK theatres are open and that no one in government will protect them.



Everything is a mess but this is particularly galling. Suggests avoiding theatres but won't close them. https://t.co/lz3JRrA6SK - Nicole Serratore (@MildlyBitter) March 16, 2020

just, i don't know, is odd to prioritise eg the Insurance industry over the entertainment, night time economy, arts and hospitality industries - Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) March 16, 2020

