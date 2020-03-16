UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Advises People To Avoid Theatres
In an address to the nation outlining the Government's latest strategy for dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised the British public to stop "non-essential contact" with others and "non-essential travel". He recommends people should work from home where possible and avoid pubs, clubs and theatres.
The Government's new measures are in recognition of the UK approaching the "fast growth" phase of the upward curve, which means cases could double every five or six days. Families are being urged to stay home for 14 days (up from seven) if any member of that household is ill.
The guidance is particularly aimed at people who are over-70, pregnant, or have underlying health conditions. Johnson noted that the situation is especially serious in London, where the spread of coronavirus is ahead of the rest of the country.
This latest guidance will almost certainly have a major impact on UK theatres - some of which have already cancelled or postponed shows.
However, the Government has stopped short of outright banning mass gatherings, just saying it will no longer "support" them. This may well prove problematic when it comes to venues' insurance policies, as many have pointed out on social media.
.@BorisJohnson has just doomed an entire industry by telling people not to attend the theatre.- Patrick Gracey (@PatrickGracey) March 16, 2020
By not enforcing a shutdown, production insurance will not apply so producers and shows will go bankrupt, and tens of thousands of people will be without pay.@hmtreasury @DCMS
What a cowardly position to take. What a dereliction of duty. To pass on the decision to confused small business owners, performers and consumers. He has chosen to protect the insurance industry. Suspect he will have to go back on this anyway and it looks terrible.- Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) March 16, 2020
I still cannot believe UK theatres are open and that no one in government will protect them.- Nicole Serratore (@MildlyBitter) March 16, 2020
Everything is a mess but this is particularly galling. Suggests avoiding theatres but won't close them. https://t.co/lz3JRrA6SK
just, i don't know, is odd to prioritise eg the Insurance industry over the entertainment, night time economy, arts and hospitality industries- Janine Gibson (@janinegibson) March 16, 2020
See all of our latest updates and advice here
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A day after canceling upcoming performances due to concerns around the coronavirus, the Metropolitan Opera announced that it would stream encore prese... (read more)
Broadway Licensing Offers Up Streaming Rights to Shows that Can't Perform Live
Broadway Licensing has secured approvals for live streaming over 400 plays from their Playscripts catalog.... (read more)
Laura Benanti Asks High School Followers To Send Her Videos Of Them Singing
Trying to find the light in dark times, Laura Benanti is asking her high school-aged followers to send videos on Instagram of them singing songs from ... (read more)
CDC Recommends 8-Week Suspension of Gatherings of 50 or More
The Center for Disease Control has issued updated recommendations regarding gatherings of 50 or more people amid the Covid-19 outbreak and has recomme... (read more)
National Tours: Which Productions Are Cancelled?
BroadwayWorld has assembled a comprehensive list of the current status of all national tours, including any cancellations. Please note the situation i... (read more)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Reads Children's Book to Kids Stuck at Home Due to Coronavirus
Josh Gad took to Twitter on Friday to read a children's book for the kids stuck at home due to the Coronavirus crisis.... (read more)