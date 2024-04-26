Show of The Week: Save Up to 48% on Tickets to WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 48% on tickets to Witness For The Prosecution at London County Hall!

Now in its sixth year, Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands; enthralled by the case of Leonard Vole.

Accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth, will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony? Will he be able to convince the jury, and you, of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose?

The audience are thrillingly placed in the thick of the action, as Agatha Christie’s story of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them. The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting, as prosecution battles defence, and witnesses take to the stand to give their shocking testimonies.

Offers and Validity

Was £47 - Now £25

Was £62 - Now £40

Was £81 - Now £50

Was £85 - Now £50

Was £87 - Now £50

Was £101 - Now £70

Was £105 - Now £70



Valid on all performances Tuesday to Thursday from 01 May 2024 - 27 June 2024.