RSC Closes All Venues, Effective Immediately

Following government advice, and alongside other UK theatres, all RSC venues, and venues that the Company is performing at, will close from tonight. This will be for an undetermined period of time and will remain under review in line with government advice. This includes all activity at our Stratford Theatres and at other UK theatres including Matilda The Musical, Kunene and the King and all of our productions on tour.

Please check the website over the next few days for further information regarding future performances.

The RSC Box Office team will be in contact with bookers directly. Customers are advised not to contact the Box Office themselves as they are receiving a large volume of calls and will deal all queries as soon as possible.





