Petition Created to Shut Down Leisure Venues By Law in the UK

A petition has been created to shut down leisure venues by law in the UK. The petition link was shared by Michael Ball on Twitter:

Boris Johnson recently made the announcement that, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, "people should avoid places like pubs, clubs and theatres. This applies especially to those in London which is 'a few weeks ahead' of the rest of the UK." Johnson also stated that, "as for enforcement, we have the powers if necessary but I don't believe it will be necessary to use those powers."

However, in order to safeguard jobs, many believe that these venues need to be shut down by law.

The petition proposes the following:

The government to pass emergency legislation to force public spaces such as pubs, clubs, theatres, cinemas, etc, to close during the period of COVID-19 so that they are able to claim on insurance policies to cover their loss of income.

The government to offer a package of emergency support to staff in the leisure industries affected by this legislation to ensure that loss of employment is minimised.

A further package of support to be offered to businesses to enable them to be able to reopen their doors once the virus is contained.

