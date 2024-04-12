The Broadway 2023/24 Season by Olivier Award Winners

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Sunday, London's biggest theatre stars come together to celebrate the 2024 Laurence Olivier Awards, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. While it might take some time for this season's nominees to make it across the pond (NOTE: Sunset Boulevard, Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, and Stranger Things: First Shadow have already announced plans to transfer next season), you can catch past Olivier-winning productions on Broadway now!

Photo Credit: Mason Poole

Cabaret

Rebecca Frecknall's daring new revival was the darling of the 2022 Olivier Awards, with eleven nominations and seven wins, including Best Musical Revival and Best Director. Eddie Redmayne reprises his Olivier-winning role as the Emcee on Broadway this season, while the other three winning roles (played by Jessie Buckley, Liza Sadovy, and Elliot Levey) have been taken over by Gayle Rankin, Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell respectively.

Cabaret is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Patriots

At last year's Olivier Awards, Peter Morgan's Patriots was nominated three categories, including Best New Play. Today, you can catch Will Keen in his Olivier-winning performance as Vladimir Putin on Broadway.

Patriots is running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Back to the Future

Great Scott! Did you know that this musical was nominated for seven Olivier Awards in 2022 and won for Best New Musical? You can now catch Hugh Coles (George McFly) in his nominated performance in the Broadway production.

Back to the Future is running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

Merrily We Roll Along

Before it took Broadway by storm last fall, Maria Friedman's acclaimed revival was making it big in the West End. The production was nominated for six Olivier Awards in 2014 (including Best Musical Revival and Best Director) and won for Best Sound Design.

Merrily We Roll Along is running on Broadway at the Hudson Theatre.