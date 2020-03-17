THE GREAT GATSBY at Immersive Ldn Cancels Performances

Following yesterday's advice from the Government regarding COVID-19, THE GREAT GATSBY at Immersive Ldn has taken the decision to cancel all performances with immediate effect.

If you booked your ticket through immersivegatsby.com, the company will be in touch within seven days to arrange a refund or exchange.

If you booked your ticket elsewhere, please contact your point of purchase.

The show hopes to re-open in early summer, but for the time being the health and safety of the company and audiences are paramount.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You