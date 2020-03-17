Lambert Jackson Productions And The Theatre Cafe Announce LEAVE A LIGHT ON Festival Of Paid, Live Streamed Concerts

Lambert Jackson Productions and the Theatre Café yesterday announced an initiative to keep actors in paid work during the theatre closures. Leave a Light On will be an extensive series of intimate, piano vocal concerts streamed live from The Theatre Café to audiences for a small affordable fee. The concerts will range from performers with huge, established followings to performers who may have only just started in theatre.

Starting next Monday 23 March, three 45-minute concerts will take place each day, aimed not only to provide financial support for the performers involved, but also to provide entertainment for people in self-isolation.

Lambert Jackson Productions and The Theatre Café today said "We are so excited about this project. This is a really dark time for the theatre world and we want to help wherever we can, as much as possible. The idea that people who are self-isolating can help performers who have lost all of their work is a really beautiful thing, and also speaks volumes about our amazing industry and the community it fosters"

More details and a full line-up will be released later.





