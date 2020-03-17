The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury Closes Through April 17

The Marlowe has announced its closure through April 17.

Read the full statement below:

Following government advice and alongside other UK theatres, we are cancelling performances until Friday 17 April and will be closing the building from today.

Customers who have tickets for performances up until this date will receive a letter or email, offering them a refund or credit voucher.

If you have booked for a show after that date, we will let you know in plenty of time if anything changes.

If you have tickets booked for a show between now and Friday 17 April, we ask that you do not contact our Box Office team or email us. We will be in touch with you.

Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.





