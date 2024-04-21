Video: Watch a Trailer for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Shakespeare's Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a preview for Much Ado About Nothing at The Globe Theatre, featuring interviews with the production's Beatrice and Benedick Ekow Quartey and Amalia Vitale, Claudio and Hero Adam Wadsworth and Lydia Fleming, and more here!

Shakespeare’s timeless comedy of pranks, games and romance plays in The Globe Theatre from 25 April to 24 August 2024.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE

Shakespeare’s Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education centre located on the bank of the River Thames in London, UK, and is home to The Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. We celebrate Shakespeare’s transformative impact on the world by conducting a radical theatrical experiment. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, our diverse programme of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all. ‘And let us ... on your imaginary forces work.’ — Henry V, Prologue