Equity UK Releases Statement Regarding Today's Comments From The Chancellor

Article Pixel Mar. 20, 2020  
Baz Bamigboye has revealed via Twitter today, a statement from Equity UK regarding Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest statement about the state of entertainment workers during the current health crisis.

See the tweet below with the statement from Equity General Secrety Christine Payne:

Read Chancellor Rishi Sunak's full statement on gov.uk.



