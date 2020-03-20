Equity UK Releases Statement Regarding Today's Comments From The Chancellor
Baz Bamigboye has revealed via Twitter today, a statement from Equity UK regarding Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest statement about the state of entertainment workers during the current health crisis.
See the tweet below with the statement from Equity General Secrety Christine Payne:
Statement from a??@EquityUKa?? re the #Chancellor 's comments today . pic.twitter.com/DAXyE6SkZG- Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) March 20, 2020
Read Chancellor Rishi Sunak's full statement on gov.uk.