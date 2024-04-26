Photos: WICKED in the West End Celebrates 2024-25 Cast With Gala Night

Wicked held a special gala performance on Thursday 25th April 2024 to celebrate the show's current cast. Check out photos of the cast taking their bows below!

The musical recently extended booking to Sunday 1 June 2025. It also recently reached a special milestone in becoming the 10th longest running West End show in British history.

The London production of Wicked stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba), Christine Tucker* (Standby for Glinda), Zac Adlam**, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Effie Rae Dyson, Aston Newman Hannington, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young.



Lucy St. Louis and Alexia Khadime with the cast of Wicked



Lucy St. Louis and Alexia Khadime



Lucy St. Louis and Alexia Khadime



Michael Fenton Stevens



Graham Kent