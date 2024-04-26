National Theatre at Home Will Live Stream THE LITTLE BIG THINGS Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Theatre at Home has announced it will host its first live streamed premiere of the new musical The Little Big Things, a production from Michael Harrison, at 7pm BST on 9 May 2024. Audiences around the world can come together to enjoy this production from the comfort of home on the theatre streaming platform. Viewers of the premiere can join the live conversation via social media using hashtags #TLBT and #NationalTheatreatHome.

The Little Big Things premiere is exclusively available on National Theatre at Home with a subscription (monthly cost £9.99, annual cost £99.99) providing unlimited access to the platform with new titles added every month, or through a one-off payment to watch live for £9.99.

Filmed during its run at @sohoplace, the show, directed by Luke Sheppard, is based on the extraordinary true story about Henry Fraser, an avid sportsman whose life changed forever aged 17 when a diving accident led to a new life as a tetraplegic. Based on Henry Fraser’s Sunday Times best-selling autobiography, the musical follows as the Fraser family are split between a past they no longer recognise, and a future they could never foresee.

The musical written by Joe White includes a theatrical pop soundtrack by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and Olivier nominated choreography by Mark Smith, with Henry played by Jonny Amies and Ed Larkin.

Following the live stream, The Little Big Things will be available to watch on National Theatre at Home with captions, audio description and British Sign Language, providing inclusive and accessible theatre experiences for audiences worldwide.

Amy Trigg, who recently won an Olivier award for her role in The Little Big Things said: “I’m so excited for more people to have the opportunity to experience ‘The Little Big Things’. The electricity we felt in the theatre every night was unforgettable; it’s a joy knowing that feeling is going to be accessible for so many more people. I hope the new audiences enjoy the show as much as we loved performing it!”