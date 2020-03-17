The Chancellor Says Theatres Can Claim Against Pandemic Insurance

Since Prime Minister Boris Johnson's speech last night, which advised against going to the theatre but did not institute a formal ban, there have been serious concerns that it may not be sufficient for venues to claim on insurance.

This evening (17 March), the Chancellor Rishi Sunak offered a vital clarification, saying that theatres will be able to claim against pandemic insurance - if they have it - and also outlined £25,000 cash grants for businesses with low turnover, and a business rates holiday for 12 months for all in the hospitality and retail sector.

This is part of a landmark £330 billion loans package in support of businesses during the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, many are still concerned that there is no support for the country's self-employed workers - who make up a large proportion of the theatre industry.

