All Remaining March Tickets for Menier Chocolate Factory's INDECENT to Be Sold at £20

The Menier Chocolate Factory today announced that all remaining tickets for March for performances of Paula Vogel's Tony Award-winning Indecent will be sold at £20 each. These tickets will go on sale from 6am on Wednesday 11 March.

Artistic Director of the Menier, David Babani, said today, "We are enormously proud to be staging Paula Vogel's award-winning Indecent - it's an extraordinary piece of theatre with a company that deserves to be seen. Inspired by Scott Rudin's stance on Broadway, we have decided to sell all remaining tickets for March's performances at £20. Our doors are open, and we want to share this important piece of theatre with audiences across the capital."

For Indecent, Rebecca Taichman directs Cory English - The Middle (Male); Beverley Klein - The Elder (Female); Finbar Lynch - The Stage Manager; Molly Osborne - The Ingenue (Female); Peter Polycarpou - The Elder (Male); Alexandra Silber - The Middle (Female); Joseph Timms - The Ingenue (Male); Merlin Shepherd - The Clarinettist; Anna Lowenstein - The Violinist, and Josh Middleton - The Accordionist.

A seminal work of Jewish culture or an act of traitorous libel? Indecent explores the origins of the highly controversial play The God of Vengeance by Sholem Asch. We follow the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it in this deeply moving play accompanied by a small live klezmer band.

Indecent reunites Vogel and director Rebecca Taichman who co-created and directed the original production. Indecent had its world première production at Yale Repertory Theatre in October 2015. The play had its New York première Off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in May 2016, and transferred to Broadway in April 2017. It was nominated for the Tony Award for Best New Play received the Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play for Taichman and Best Lighting Design of a Play for Christopher Akerlind (who has also lit the Menier production).





