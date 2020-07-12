UK Government's New Rules Protect Old Theatres From Being Demolished

According to The Guardian, the UK government is revealing new planning rules to prevent the demolition of old concert halls and theatres in England.

Robert Jenrick, communities secretary, announced that the plans will protect buildings that "are an intrinsic part of our cultural heritage."

"These revisions to the planning system reinforce and increase protections for our treasured theatres and provide reassurance for the communities that use and value them," said Jon Morgan, director of the Theatres Trust. "The Covid-19 lockdown has rendered otherwise vibrant theatres vulnerable to permanent closure and we have already seen a number of theatres fall vacant due to the operator going into liquidation."

The planning policy will remain in place until 31 December 2022.

