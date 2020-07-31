UK Government Postpones Reopening of Indoor Performance Venues

Indoor performances in the UK were previously set to resume on August 1

WhatsOnStage has reported that the UK government announced today the reopening of indoor live performance venues in the UK will be delayed due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. Indoor UK venues were previously scheduled to open on August 1 with social distancing measures in place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated:

"We are postponing changes for at least a fortnight. Indoor performances will not resume, and pilot performances will not take place."

If the number of cases decrease, this may be eased on August 15.

"Our plan to reopen society was conditional and relies on continued progress against the virus. Our assessment is that we should squeeze the break pedal." Johnson continued, "We will also extend the wearing of face masks to other indoor settings where you will come into contact with people you do not normally meet such as museums, galleries and cinemas.

"This will become enforceable in law from the 8th of August."

He added: "We can't fool ourselves that we are exempt and we must react." Cases across the UK are, according to the ONS, now rising for the first time since May. "We can't afford to ignore this evidence."

Jon Morgan, director of Theatres Trust, commented: "It is disappointing that socially-distanced indoor performances will not be able to go ahead tomorrow. However in reality the majority of theatres were not planning to reopen for shows tomorrow so a two-week delay will not make a huge difference. Most theatres will not be able to put on productions until we reach Stage 5, which allows fuller audiences, so that is the most critical date for much of the sector."

Outdoor performances are still cleared to go ahead.

