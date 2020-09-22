UK Government Confirms That Theatres Are Exempt From New 10pm Curfew

New restrictions have been put in place in the UK to help stop the spread of the virus.

The stage has reported that the UK government has confirmed that theatres are exempt from the new 10pm curfew that has been put in place for restaurants, bars, and more in the UK in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Theatres in the UK will continue to operate under the Stage Four reopening plan, despite the new restrictions that have been put in place. Culture secretary Oliver Dowden confirmed that live performances "may run over the 10pm deadline".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared:

"We will continue to act against local flare-ups, working alongside councils and strengthening measures where necessary. And I want to speak directly to those who were shielding early in the pandemic and may be anxious about being at greater risk. Following advice from our senior clinicians, our guidance continues to be that you do not need to shield - except in local lockdown areas - and we will keep this under constant review. I must emphasise that if all our actions fail to bring the R below 1, then we reserve the right to deploy greater firepower, with significantly greater restrictions. I fervently want to avoid taking this step, as do the Devolved Administrations, but we will only be able to avoid it if our new measures work and our behaviour changes."

