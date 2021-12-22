Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Announces £1 Billion to Help Businesses Affected by Omicron

pixeltracker

£30 million in funding will be available through the Culture Recovery Fund, which supports theaters, orchestras and museums.

Dec. 22, 2021  

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has announced a £1 billion plan to help businesses impacted by the Omicron variant, including theatres and cinemas, Variety reports.

Businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for grants of up to £6,000. Eligible candidates include cinemas, pubs, hotels, restaurants and amusement parks.

The government is also allocating an additional £100 million to local authorities.

An additional £30 million in funding will be available through the Culture Recovery Fund, which supports theaters, orchestras and museums.

"We recognize that the spread of the Omicron variant means businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors are facing huge uncertainty, at a crucial time," said Sunak. "So we're stepping in with £1 billion of support, including a new grant scheme, the reintroduction of the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme and further funding released through the Culture Recovery Fund."

He went on to urge everyone to get boosted now.

Read more on Variety.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
JJ Niemann Photo
JJ Niemann
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand