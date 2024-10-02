Trevor Dion Nicholas and Rachel Tucker to Join HADESTOWN in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New cast members will be joining Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, London. From 15 October 2024, stars of musical theatre Trevor Dion Nicholas (Disney’s Aladdin, Next To Normal, Hamilton) will play Hades and Rachel Tucker (Sunset Boulevard, Wicked, Come From Away) will play Persephone.

They join Madeline Charlemagne as Eurydice, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, Dylan Wood as Orpheus, with Bella Brown, Allie Daniel and Francessca Daniella-Baker as the Fates.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

At 12 noon on Thursday 3 October, the production will extend bookings for performances from 11 February to 28 September 2025. The current cast, including Trevor and Rachel, are scheduled to perform until 9 February 2025, with further casting updates to follow.

Winner of 8 Tony Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award winner and Chita Rivera Award winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

