Raymond Coulthard and Hannah Morrish Join Tracy-Ann Oberman in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE 1936 UK Tour

The tour kicks off in September at RSC Swan Theatre.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Casting has been announced for a ground-breaking new production which transports one of Shakespeare’s most enduring classics to 1930’s Britain – The Merchant of Venice 1936 - which will embark on a UK tour this Autumn, beginning at the RSC’s Swan Theatre from Thursday 21 September. 

Reprising their roles alongside Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Friday Night Dinner) as Shylock, are Hannah Morrish (Antony and Cleopatra, Father Brown) who will play Portia, Raymond Coulthard (Emmerdale, Hotel Babylon) in the roles of Antonio and Arragon, Jessica Dennis (The Habit of Art) as Mary and Nerissa , Xavier Starr (The Mechanicals Presents… Macbeth or Julius Caesar) as Gratiano, Priyank Morjaria (Romeo & Juliet, Kettled) as Lorenzo and Maharajah, as well as Alex Zur (Hamlet, A Level Playing Field) as Tuba, Duke, Waiter, and Valet.

With the city on the brink of political unrest, fascism sweeping across Europe and Oswald Mosley’s British Union of Fascists threatening a paramilitary march through the Jewish East End, strong-willed single mother Shylock runs a pawnbroking business from her house in Cable Street where Mosley will march. When charismatic, antisemitic aristocrat Antonio comes to her for a loan, a high-stakes deal is struck. Will Shylock take her revenge, and who will pay the ultimate price? 

Ambition, power and political unrest explode onto the stage in The Merchant of Venice 1936: this “striking and impactful” (The Guardian) new production that “makes theatre history” (Daily Telegraph). Developed in association with HOME Manchester and with support from the Royal Shakespeare Company, this “fascinating and timely” (Daily Mail) production is directed and adapted by Brigid Larmour from an idea by co-creator Tracy Ann-Oberman.

The Merchant of Venice 1936 creative team includes: Liz Cooke - costume and set design; Rory Beaton - lighting design and Sarah Weltman - sound design. The Composer is Erran Baron Cohen

Prior to the UK tour this autumn, the production opened to glowing reviews at Watford’s Palace Theatre earlier this year. 

Tour Dates

RSC Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon 

Thursday 21 September – Saturday 7 October 

Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe 

Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 October 

Malvern Theatres, Malvern 

Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 October 

Churchill Theatre, Bromley

Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 October

New Theatre, Cardiff

Tuesday 31 October – Saturday 4 November 

Wilton’s Music Hall, London

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 November 

York Theatre Royal, York

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 November 

HOME, Manchester

Tuesday 28 November – Saturday 2 December

RSC Swan Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon

Wednesday 24 January – Saturday 10 February 2024




