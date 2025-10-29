Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA Will Be Revived at the Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tom Stoppard's Arcadia is being revived at the Old Vic next year. The show marks the next production in Matthew Warchus’ final season as artistic director of the theatre. Performances will run 24 January – 21 March 2026.

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, making her debut at the venue, the piece will be performed in the round.

Brilliant minds, burning hearts and the unstoppable pull between chaos and order.

In a country house, two centuries apart, genius unfolds. A teenage prodigy discovers the mathematics of the universe, as the adults around her fail to hide their passions under reason. In the present day, scholars chase the ghosts of that same household — seeking truth, proof and perhaps each other.

Witty, moving and flirtatious, Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece is brought thrillingly to life by acclaimed director Carrie Cracknell.