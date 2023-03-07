Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang to Perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Historic Royal Palaces and IMG have announced three legendary additions to the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023 line-up. Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang will all take to the stage throughout June. Tickets for Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang are on sale now, while tickets for Tom Jones will go on general sale from Wednesday 8th March with an exclusive 24hr pre-sale to email subscribers on Tuesday 7th March.



Returning to Hampton Court Palace Festival this year following an electrifying performance in 2021 is bastion of British music Tom Jones. Through an unprecedented career spanning five and a half decades, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the USA. Tom will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on 14 June to perform a host of revered tracks from his formidable catalogue, including It's Not Unusual, Delilah, What's New Pussycat, She's a Lady, and Sex Bomb.



Soft Cell burst onto the British music scene with the all-conquering hit single Tainted Love, which reached the top of the UK singles chart in 1981. Three top 10 albums followed, including their debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret and 1983 follow up The Art of Falling Apart. Their headline performance at Hampton Court Palace on 7 June will see the duo perform all of their greatest hits, including the aforementioned Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Torch, What, and Bedsitter.



Also joining the line-up is Jersey City's Kool & The Gang. Famed for their R&B, Soul and funk fusion, their catalogue of melodious hits includes Celebration, Ladies' Night, Get It Down and Joanna, the group achieved an incredible 17 top 40 singles in the UK between 1979 and 1985. They also scored a top 10 album to boot, with 1981's Something Special. Kool & The Gang will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on 9 June.



This year's line-up also includes legendary singer, songwriter and actress Grace Jones, BRIT Award winning indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, global sensations Björn Again, and legendary pop hit-maker Rick Astley.



Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar is a summer festival like no other which features a series of incredible performances in a truly unique location. Taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Henry VIII's majestic palace, the festival gives fans the special opportunity to see world-class artists in an intimate 3,000 capacity setting.

Dates confirmed so far:

2023



Date Artist

Wednesday 7 June Soft Cell

Thursday 8 June Grace Jones

Friday 9 June Kool & The Gang

Saturday 10 June Kaiser Chiefs

Wednesday 14 June Tom Jones

Friday 16 June Bjorn Again

Saturday 17 June Rick Astley

Photo Credit: Joshua Atkins