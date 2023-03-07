Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang to Perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival

They join Grace Jones, Kaiser Chiefs, Björn Again and Rick Astley

Mar. 07, 2023  
Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang to Perform at Hampton Court Palace Festival

Historic Royal Palaces and IMG have announced three legendary additions to the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2023 line-up. Tom Jones, Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang will all take to the stage throughout June. Tickets for Soft Cell and Kool & The Gang are on sale now, while tickets for Tom Jones will go on general sale from Wednesday 8th March with an exclusive 24hr pre-sale to email subscribers on Tuesday 7th March.

Returning to Hampton Court Palace Festival this year following an electrifying performance in 2021 is bastion of British music Tom Jones. Through an unprecedented career spanning five and a half decades, he has sold over 100 million records worldwide, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the USA. Tom will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on 14 June to perform a host of revered tracks from his formidable catalogue, including It's Not Unusual, Delilah, What's New Pussycat, She's a Lady, and Sex Bomb.

Soft Cell burst onto the British music scene with the all-conquering hit single Tainted Love, which reached the top of the UK singles chart in 1981. Three top 10 albums followed, including their debut Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret and 1983 follow up The Art of Falling Apart. Their headline performance at Hampton Court Palace on 7 June will see the duo perform all of their greatest hits, including the aforementioned Tainted Love, Say Hello, Wave Goodbye, Torch, What, and Bedsitter.

Also joining the line-up is Jersey City's Kool & The Gang. Famed for their R&B, Soul and funk fusion, their catalogue of melodious hits includes Celebration, Ladies' Night, Get It Down and Joanna, the group achieved an incredible 17 top 40 singles in the UK between 1979 and 1985. They also scored a top 10 album to boot, with 1981's Something Special. Kool & The Gang will take to the Hampton Court Palace stage on 9 June.

This year's line-up also includes legendary singer, songwriter and actress Grace Jones, BRIT Award winning indie-rockers Kaiser Chiefs, global sensations Björn Again, and legendary pop hit-maker Rick Astley.

Now in its 27th year, Hampton Court Palace Festival presented by heycar is a summer festival like no other which features a series of incredible performances in a truly unique location. Taking place in the Tudor Courtyard of Henry VIII's majestic palace, the festival gives fans the special opportunity to see world-class artists in an intimate 3,000 capacity setting.

Dates confirmed so far:
2023

Date Artist
Wednesday 7 June Soft Cell
Thursday 8 June Grace Jones
Friday 9 June Kool & The Gang
Saturday 10 June Kaiser Chiefs
Wednesday 14 June Tom Jones
Friday 16 June Bjorn Again
Saturday 17 June Rick Astley

Photo Credit: Joshua Atkins




PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
PETER PAN GOES WRONG Will Embark on UK Tour
Mischief, the multi award-winning company responsible for the global comedy phenomenon, The Play That Goes Wrong, and the BBC One television series, The Goes Wrong Show, have announced a major UK tour of their West End hit show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong. 
London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & JULIET Photo
London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & JULIET
Romeo who?! With her bags packed and ready to escape Verona, Juliet recovers from heartbreak in the best way possible… by dancing the night away with her best friends by her side! London Theatre Week Extension: Save up to 40% on & Juliet​​​​​​​
Photos: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Bows Out of the West End Photo
Photos: THE WOMAN IN BLACK Bows Out of the West End
After 33 years, The Woman in Black has played its final West End performance. Check out the photos from the final show.
Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre Photo
Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre
Tim Edge’s new play is technically stunning and infused with striking visuals, but a narrative let-down. Joseph Ed Thomas’ lighting and Kavanagh’s sound design are what makes Under The Black Rock.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Behind-The-Scenes Theatre Project 'Illuminate Your Curiosity' to Launch This SpringBehind-The-Scenes Theatre Project 'Illuminate Your Curiosity' to Launch This Spring
March 6, 2023

In Spring 23, leading West End and Broadway theatre producers will shine a light on the people, artistry and culture of theatre like never before as they launch something special that will ignite the passion of every theatre lover
RSC Announce Full Casting for Gregory Doran's CYMBELINERSC Announce Full Casting for Gregory Doran's CYMBELINE
March 6, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced full casting for the upcoming production of Cymbeline, directed by RSC Artistic Director Emeritus Gregory Doran, which will run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Saturday 22 April to Saturday 27 May 2023.
Applause For Thought Team up with A LITTLE LIFE to Provide Mental Health SupportApplause For Thought Team up with A LITTLE LIFE to Provide Mental Health Support
March 6, 2023

A Little Life is partnering with Applause for Thought, a multi-award-winning community interest company that aims to create safe, empowering and empathetic spaces for all within the arts.
London Theatre Week Extended Until 12 March!London Theatre Week Extended Until 12 March!
March 6, 2023

London Theatre Week has extended which means we’re giving you one more week to get tickets from £15, £25, or £35 for over 70 West End shows, Book by 12 March.
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 TourBridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
March 3, 2023

The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.
share