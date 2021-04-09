Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Virtual Events

Tom Allen, Grace Mouat and More to Take Part in ALTERNATIVE EUROVISION SONG CONTEST

The Showstoppers invite you to join them as they recreate the high camp and musical merriment of the world famous competition.

Apr. 9, 2021  
Following the success of last year's glitterfest, Olivier Award-winning improvisers The Showstoppers are presenting the 'Alternative Eurovision Song Contest' for a second year on Saturday 15 May. Comedian and 'Bake Off' star Tom Allen will return as commentator.

They are being joined by an all-star cast of celebrities including actor Les Dennis, comedian Russell Kane, comedian London Hughes and cabaret star Le Gateau Chocolat as judges and Grace Mouat ('& Juliet, 'Six'), singer Jordan Gray and improv legend Mike McShane as guest performers. With more star names and guests to be announced.

Featuring brand new songs parodying all your favourite Eurovision genres, expert commentary and interactive voting, The Showstoppers invite you to join them as they recreate the extraordinary production values, high camp and musical merriment of the world famous competition.

So don your sparkliest outfits, your brightest make up and get ready for the biggest Europop party of the year!

A lockdown highlight that brought joy and hilarity to the UK's living rooms, the 2020 event raised over £7,000 for The Care Workers'
Charity. This year's show is also in aid of that charity. Songs will be written and recorded by The Showstoppers and the guest stars in collaboration with the company's musical directors - Duncan Walsh Atkins, Christopher Ash and Jordan Clarke. Showstopper hosts Pippa Evans and Andrew Pugsley will live present this livestreamed event on the 15th May.

To vote, viewers will need to make a donation via The Showstopper PayPal on the night, with profits going to The Care Workers' Charity.

Dates and times: Livestreaming on YouTube from 8pm (GMT) on 15th May 2021, catch all the action on:
https://showstopperthemusical.com/alternative-eurovision-2021/

The event will be captioned.

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/494059658259587


