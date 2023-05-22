TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre

Shows include Grease, Newsies, We Will Rock You, The Book of Mormon, Rocky Horror Show, 42nd Street, and many more!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre

TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, has announced the return of its 25 West End Shows at £25 campaign in London's West End just in time for the summer season. Running from 22 May to 4 June, it features 25 of the hottest shows with tickets starting at £25.

This unique opportunity gives theatregoers the chance to see West End favourites ranging from sensational musicals to iconic immersive titles including The Book of Mormon, Grease The Musical, Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma!, The Mousetrap and Jersey Boys at an accessible price only available on TodayTix. And along with featuring established shows, a number of participating productions such as 42nd Street and We Will Rock You are opening in June, providing audiences with an opportunity to be among the first to see new hits at attractive prices.

“TodayTix is excited to bring back this popular initiative as a way to showcase the wide-ranging, exceptional productions in the West End right now,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager at TodayTix. "Whether you're looking for an experience to share with your family, friend, or significant other, there's a high-calibre show at an unbeatable price waiting for you.”    

This year's full lineup of shows includes: Grease, Newsies, We Will Rock You, The Book of Mormon, Rocky Horror Show, 42nd Street, Glory Ride, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud, Once On This Island, The Play That Goes Wrong, Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Showstopper, The Choir of Man, F*cking Men, Cinderella in-the-round, The Shape of Things, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Bleak Expectations, Crazy For You, Guys and Dolls, Jersey Boys, Oklahoma!, Spitting Image, The Wizard of Oz, Aspects of Love, Es & Flo, Modest, Re-Member Me, Crown Jewels, and The Mousetrap.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit todaytix.com.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PATRIOTS at the Noel Coward Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for Patriots, Peter Morgan’s new play, which won the Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Play 2023.

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo
BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL will embark on its first ever UK & Ireland tour, opening at Leicester Curve on Thursday 22nd February 2024. This follows two hell-raising hit seasons in London's West End. Check out the full list of tour dates here!

HOUSE OF FLAMENKA Comes to the Peacock Theatre in October Photo
HOUSE OF FLAMENKA Comes to the Peacock Theatre in October

Bigger, bolder, and sexier than ever, House of Flamenka returns to the Peacock due to phenomenal demand. Created and directed by dance royalty Arlene Phillips (Grease, Guys and Dolls, Strictly Come Dancing), and starring renowned flamenco dancer Karen Ruimy (When Jazz Meets Flamenco), this fusion of contemporary dance, flamenco, passion, and high drama is the best night out this autumn!

The Royal Ballets THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Cinemas This Week Photo
The Royal Ballet's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to Cinemas This Week

This week, The Royal Ballet’s signature production of The Sleeping Beauty hits the big screen. The revival will be broadcast to 1312 cinemas this spring, reaching audiences in 43 countries around the world.


More Hot Stories For You

BROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In JuneBROKEN TOYS By Carolina Roman To Play Cervantes Theatre Beginning In June
Cast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials PlayhouseCast Announced For HERE'S TO YOU DIVA Cabaret at Seven Dials Playhouse
Ear to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 JuneEar to Ear Productions Ltd. Presents GAME NIGHT By Adam Hannigan, 7- 13 June
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for EVERY LEAF A HALLELUJAH at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video
Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You