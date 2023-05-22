TodayTix Launches 25 West End Shows at £25 Campaign To Promote Accessibility To Theatre

TodayTix, the digital gateway to cultural experiences, has announced the return of its 25 West End Shows at £25 campaign in London's West End just in time for the summer season. Running from 22 May to 4 June, it features 25 of the hottest shows with tickets starting at £25.

This unique opportunity gives theatregoers the chance to see West End favourites ranging from sensational musicals to iconic immersive titles including The Book of Mormon, Grease The Musical, Guys and Dolls, Oklahoma!, The Mousetrap and Jersey Boys at an accessible price only available on TodayTix. And along with featuring established shows, a number of participating productions such as 42nd Street and We Will Rock You are opening in June, providing audiences with an opportunity to be among the first to see new hits at attractive prices.

“TodayTix is excited to bring back this popular initiative as a way to showcase the wide-ranging, exceptional productions in the West End right now,” said Stephen Crocker, General Manager at TodayTix. "Whether you're looking for an experience to share with your family, friend, or significant other, there's a high-calibre show at an unbeatable price waiting for you.”

This year's full lineup of shows includes: Grease, Newsies, We Will Rock You, The Book of Mormon, Rocky Horror Show, 42nd Street, Glory Ride, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Laurel and Chaplin - The Feud, Once On This Island, The Play That Goes Wrong, Punchdrunk: The Burnt City, 2:22 A Ghost Story, Showstopper, The Choir of Man, F*cking Men, Cinderella in-the-round, The Shape of Things, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Bleak Expectations, Crazy For You, Guys and Dolls, Jersey Boys, Oklahoma!, Spitting Image, The Wizard of Oz, Aspects of Love, Es & Flo, Modest, Re-Member Me, Crown Jewels, and The Mousetrap.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit todaytix.com.