Tickets from £48 for MARJORIE PRIME at the Menier Chocolate Factory

See Jordan Harrison's exploration of Artificial Intelligence

Jan. 24, 2023  
In this richly spare, wondrous play, Jordan Harrison explores the mysteries of human identity and the limits - if any - of what technology can replace.

It's the age of artificial intelligence, and 85-year-old Marjorie - a jumble of disparate, fading memories - has a handsome new companion who's programmed to feed the story of her life back to her. What would we remember, and what would we forget, if given the chance?

Jordan Harrison was a 2015 Pulitzer Prize finalist for Marjorie Prime. The play premièred at the Mark Taper Forum/Center Theater Group in Los Angeles in September 2014 and had its New York premiere at Playwrights Horizons.

Marjorie Prime is at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 3 March - 6 May




BECTU Launch New Pay Guidance for Professionals on UK Touring Productions

Bectu, the union for the creative industries, has launched new pay guidance for professionals working on UK touring theatre productions.
January 23, 2023

Bectu, the union for the creative industries, has launched new pay guidance for professionals working on UK touring theatre productions.
WEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 DatesWEST END LIVE Reveals 2023 Dates
January 23, 2023

West End LIVE has revealed the dates for this year's event.  The event will return on 17 and 18 June for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Co-organised by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre, West End LIVE has been a highlight of the theatrical calendar since 2005, hotly anticipated by theatre fans UK-wide and even further afield.
Show of the Week: Special Prices on ORLANDO

Show of the Week: Tickets from £30 for Orlando-book by 29 January
January 23, 2023

Show of the Week: Tickets from £30 for Orlando-book by 29 January
BBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM MonthBBC Radio 2 Presents Line Up for PIANO ROOM Month
January 20, 2023

Radio 2 Piano Room month sees an abundance of world famous, award-winning artists each perform exclusively with the BBC Concert Orchestra from Monday 30 January to Friday 24 February 2023.
Michelle Terry Fears for Actors' Safety in 'Woke' PlaysMichelle Terry Fears for Actors' Safety in 'Woke' Plays
January 20, 2023

The Globe's Artistic Director has spoken of her fears for the safety of actors performing in the theatre's productions.
