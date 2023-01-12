Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets from £22 for LINCK & MÜLHAHN at Hampstead Theatre

Catch Ruby Thomas' epic and playful modern love story

Jan. 12, 2023  
Tickets from £22 for LINCK & MÜLHAHN at Hampstead Theatre

Tickets from £22 for Linck & Mülhahn

Prussia, 1720. Dashing musketeer and skilled seducer Anastasius Linck has no intention of falling in love. But when he meets passionate young Catharina Mülhahn, so strong is the attraction that the match becomes inevitable. As the couple strive to build a radical kind of marriage, Catharina's mother becomes obsessed with her mysterious son-in-law and sets out to uncover his secret - a secret that, if revealed, threatens to engulf them all...

Ruby Thomas' epic and playful modern love story takes eighteenth century court records as its starting point. It follows her two sell out successes for Hampstead Downstairs: 2022's The Animal Kingdom ('pure theatre' - The Guardian) and 2019's Either ('marks Ruby Thomas out as a daring and exciting new voice' - The Arts Desk).

Owen Horsley directs at Hampstead for the first time; his credits for the RSC include the recent double bill of Rebellion and Wars of the Roses as well as Maydays and Salomé.

Maggie Bain (Man to Man, Wales Millennium Centre; Henry V, Shakespeare's Rose Theatre) plays the role of Anastasius Linck with Helena Wilson (Jack Absolute Flies Again, National Theatre; The Lady from the Sea, Donmar) playing the role of Catharina Mülhahn and Lucy Black (The Durrells, ITV; The Haystack, Hampstead Theatre) playing Mother. They will be joined by Daniel Abbott, David Carr, Marty Cruickshank, Kammy Darweish, Qasim Mahmood, Leigh Quinn and Timothy Speyer.

Linck & Mülhahn has been kindly supported by the Godwin family. We are grateful to the T.S. Eliot Foundation for commissioning Linck & Mülhahn.

Linck & Mülhahn is at the Hampstead Theatre from 27 January - 4 March




Related Stories
Special Prices for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Photo
Special Prices for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS
Special prices for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons ‘Let’s just talk until it goes.’
Tickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadlers Wells Photo
Tickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's Wells
Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Photo
Show of the Week: Get Tickets from £25 for PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL
It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time live on stage at it’s glamorous new home - the Savoy Theatre. Get ready to fall in love London as the record breaking box office smash-hit musical returns.
Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballets THE GREAT GATSBY Photo
Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY
Exclusive Presale on Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby Northern Ballet’s sell-out sensation is back – get ready for the most glamorous party in town.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Gordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOURGordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR
January 11, 2023

After a sell-out tour last year, Gordon Buchanan is heading back on the road. One of the most prominent wildlife presenters and filmmakers working today, Gordon’s journey is a remarkable story to tell.
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CODSWALLOP Will Open at The Theatre at The Tabard This MonthTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF CODSWALLOP Will Open at The Theatre at The Tabard This Month
January 11, 2023

The phenomenon of reality television is gloriously brought to life in a new and original comedy spoof musical which will be staged in the New Year at The Theatre at the Tabard, Chiswick, from Monday 30th January until Thursday 2nd February 2023 and The Bread & Roses Theatre, Clapham, from 6th to 8th February 2023.
Special Prices for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONSSpecial Prices for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS
January 11, 2023

Special prices for Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons ‘Let’s just talk until it goes.’
Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2Jonathan Bailey to Present THE SHOWSTOPPER on BBC Radio 2
January 10, 2023

BBC Radio 2 has announced that star of stage and screen Jonathan Bailey is to present The Showstopper, looking at the impact to the theatre community of HIV in the 90s, and how this community reacted to it. To be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds in March.
Tickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's WellsTickets from £48 for DANCE ME at Sadler's Wells
January 10, 2023

Dance Me is an exclusive creation inspired by the rich and profound work of Montreal-based poet, artist and songwriter, Leonard Cohen.
share