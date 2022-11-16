Tickets for PATRIOTS Starring Tom Hollander on Sale Now!

Tickets now on sale for Peter Morgan's Patriots

"If the politicians cannot save Russia, then we businessmen must. We have not just the responsibility but the duty to become Russian heroes"



1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union. With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.



As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, Patriots follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle to public enemy number one.



See the 'dazzling' (Daily Mail), 'thrilling' (Evening Standard), and 'lusciously livewire' (Daily Telegraph) new play from writer Peter Morgan (Netflix's The Crown, Frost/Nixon) and director Rupert Goold (Ink, ENRON) - a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.



BAFTA-winning Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Travesties) will reprise his starring role as Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) also returning to play Putin, and Luke Thallon as Abramovich. Joining them from the original Almeida cast are Matt Concannon, Ronald Guttman, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman and Jessica Temple. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Patriots will be at the Noël Coward Theatre from 26 May - 19 August 2023