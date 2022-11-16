Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets for PATRIOTS Starring Tom Hollander on Sale Now!

Peter Morgan's play will be at the Noel Coward Theatre in 2023

Nov. 16, 2022  
Tickets for PATRIOTS Starring Tom Hollander on Sale Now!

Tickets now on sale for Peter Morgan's Patriots

"If the politicians cannot save Russia, then we businessmen must. We have not just the responsibility but the duty to become Russian heroes"

1991. The Fall of the Soviet Union. With the dawning of a new Russia, there are winners and losers, and today's patriot can fast become tomorrow's traitor.

As a new generation of oligarchs fights to seize control, Patriots follows billionaire businessman Boris Berezovsky from the president's inner circle to public enemy number one.

See the 'dazzling' (Daily Mail), 'thrilling' (Evening Standard), and 'lusciously livewire' (Daily Telegraph) new play from writer Peter Morgan (Netflix's The Crown, Frost/Nixon) and director Rupert Goold (Ink, ENRON) - a brilliant and startlingly timely story of ambition, loyalty and betrayal in a brave new world.

BAFTA-winning Tom Hollander (The Night Manager, Travesties) will reprise his starring role as Berezovsky, the 'kingmaker' behind Vladimir Putin, with Will Keen (His Dark Materials) also returning to play Putin, and Luke Thallon as Abramovich. Joining them from the original Almeida cast are Matt Concannon, Ronald Guttman, Sean Kingsley, Paul Kynman and Jessica Temple. Further casting will be announced in due course.

Patriots will be at the Noël Coward Theatre from 26 May - 19 August 2023




Related Stories
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Je Photo
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman
Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.
Show of the Week: Fantastic savings on DISNEYS FROZEN THE MUSICAL Photo
Show of the Week: Fantastic savings on DISNEY'S FROZEN THE MUSICAL
Amazing savings on Disney's Frozen the Musical
Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE Photo
Tickets from £30 for Ian McKellen and John Bishop in MOTHER GOOSE
The West End is flocking to see Ian McKellen and John Bishop as they join forces to bring you a hilarious family-friendly panto. Mother Goose is the ultimate theatrical feast - full of fun, farce and surprises that will make you honk out loud.
Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre Photo
Tickets from £22 for THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at the Peacock Theatre
Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to the Peacock Theatre as part of its sell-out tour, having been seen by over 30 million theatregoers.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Soprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera CutsSoprano Danielle de Niese Speaks Out Against ACE Opera Cuts
November 15, 2022

Soprano Danielle de Niese has said that the Arts Council England cuts to English National Opera have been 'a huge blow', in an interview with the London Evening Standard.
Nathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for PlaywritingNathan Queeley-Dennis Wins Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting
November 15, 2022

The debut play by Nathan Queeley-Dennis has won overall 2022 Bruntwood Prize for Playwriting. The Birmingham-born actor takes home £16k prize for first play Bullring Techno Makeout Jamz, ‘a joyful galloping hymn to Black friendship and love and tender masculinity’.
Emmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATEDEmmanuel Sonubi Announces Debut Live Tour in 2023: EMANCIPATED
November 15, 2022

Phil McIntyre Live Ltd are delighted to announce that Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer nominee Emmanuel Sonubi is preparing to embark on his debut live tour in 2023 with his hit show, Emancipated. After a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run earlier this year, Emmanuel is ready to take audiences by storm. 
Tickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna ColemanTickets from £18 for LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS LEMONS Starring Aidan Turner and Jenna Coleman
November 15, 2022

Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons is a tender and funny rom-com about what we say, how we say it, and what happens when we can’t say anything anymore.
Author Kate Mosse Announces First Ever One-Woman Show In 2023Author Kate Mosse Announces First Ever One-Woman Show In 2023
November 14, 2022

Kate Mosse OBE, the international #1 multi-million selling author, will embark on her first ever theatre tour in 2023 with Warrior Queens & Quiet Revolutionaries: How Women (Also) Built the World.