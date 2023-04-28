Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Tickets Now On Sale for ELF THE MUSICAL at the Dominion Theatre

Get on the nice list early!

Apr. 28, 2023  
Now on sale: ELF The Musical

Son of a nutcracker! London's "ultimate Christmas show" (Smooth FM), ELF The Musical returns to spread festive cheer at the Dominion Theatre this winter. Based on the beloved film, this "wow, wow, wow... absolutely brilliant!" (Heart Radio) holiday favourite dazzles the West End for a strictly limited season only from 15 November 2023 to 6 January 2024.

ELF is the funny and charming tale of Buddy, who mistakenly crawled into Santa's bag as a baby and was raised as an elf! Way too tall and not so great at his job, Buddy is the North Pole's biggest misfit... and knows he'll never belong. When Santa tells him the truth, Buddy heads to New York to find his birth father (who turns out to be quite high on the Naughty List). After causing some merry mayhem in Manhattan, Buddy finally discovers the gift of family and falls in love. And when Santa's sleigh crashes in Central Park, it's Buddy who finds a way to save Christmas forever!

It's "full to the brim with Christmas Spirit" (Classic FM) so if smiling's your favourite, don't miss ELF at London's Dominion Theatre.

Stay on the nice list - get your tickets now!

ELF the Musical is at the Dominion Theatre, from 15 November 2023 - 6 January 2024




