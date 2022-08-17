Tickets From Just £18 for 2:22 A GHOST STORY
See the supernatural thriller at the Criterion Theatre
The West End theatre event of the year will return this summer by popular demand.
"It's happening again..."
Following two record-breaking seasons at the Noel Coward and Gielgud Theatre with a host of acclaimed star performances, this edge-of-your-seat, supernatural thriller returns once again for a brand-new limited engagement at the Criterion Theatre.
2:22 is written by award-winning writer Danny Robins, creator of the hit BBC podcast The Battersea Poltergeist, and is directed by Matthew Dunster. Look out for the clues to unlock the mystery in this brilliantly funny and intriguing play; it's an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear...
What do you believe? And do you dare discover the truth?
"THERE'S SOMETHING IN OUR HOUSE. I HEAR IT EVERY NIGHT, AT THE SAME TIME"
Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn't having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again?
Cast:
To 4th September
Tom Felton
MANDIP GILL
BEATRIZ ROMILLY
Sam Swainsbury
From 6th September
Tamsin Carroll
Felix Scott
Laura Whitmore
Matt Willis