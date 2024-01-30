Tickets From Just £15 for EMPOWER IN MOTION at Sadler's Wells

Tickets from £15 for Empower In Motion at Sadler's Wells

Combining well-known classical repertoire and original contemporary styles of inclusive movement, this gala brings together disabled and non-disabled dancers to tell a moving and inspiring story of unity, resilience and the transformative power of art.



Featuring a cast of extraordinary dancers. International superstars Daniil Simkin & Maria Kochetkova will be headlining the show performing a world premiere choreographed by International Dancer and Choreographer Sebastian Kloborg. Daniil Simkin will also partner with Birmingham Royal Ballet Principal Yaoqian Shang for the first time in ‘Le Corsaire’.



Sadler's Wells are also delighted to have Stopgap Dance Company performing two excerpts titled Tight Textures, an ensemble piece and Unplugged, a solo performance



The further involvement with other organisations includes icandance, Parable Dance’s and National Youth Ballet’s All In! company, which is another area of inclusive dance that we are so proud to be showcasing. Through their mesmerising performances of ‘Reunion’ and ‘Romeo and Juliet’, the show challenges the limitless potential of the human spirit.



Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw, superstars of the English National Ballet will perform excerpts from the much loved ‘Giselle’. Also from English National Ballet Alice Bellini, Dance Artist Hannah Rudd, The Royal Ballet School and other highly established dancers will join forces with remarkable disabled dancers, including Professional Disabled Dancer Joe Powell-Main. Empower In Motion is not just a dance performance; it is a call to action. Throughout the show, audiences will be introduced to the numerous organisations that work tirelessly to support inclusive dance across Britain. Representatives from these organisations will share their stories and initiatives, shedding light on the transformative impact of their work.



All proceeds raised on the night will be donated to Children Today Charitable Trust as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. Children Today provide specialised equipment and care for families across the country that help them to thrive, not just survive.

Tickets From £15.00 for Empower In Motion

Book By: 4 February

Offers and Validity:

Was £24 - Now £15

Was £42 - Now £25

Was £60 - Now £35

Was £66 - Now £45



Valid on all performances 7 February.

Empower In Motion is at Sadler's Wells on 7 February.