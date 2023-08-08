Tickets From £45 for GLOW UP LIVE with Val Garland and Dominic Skinner

The shows will be at the London Palladium on 15 and 16 October

Tickets From £45 for GLOW UP LIVE with Val Garland and Dominic Skinner

Tickets from £45 for Glow Up Live!

Glow Up Live, a fully live stage version of the hit TV show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, coming for the very first time in Autumn 2023. Hosted by the iconic judges of the tv show Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, the stage show will welcome the return of eight renowned make-up artists from all the past series to battle it out for the audience vote at the legendary London Palladium on Sunday 15th October and Monday 16th October 2023.

Glow Up Live will maintain the key elements of the competition from the popular TV series, featuring live tutorials from past season winners and fan favourites, including Season 1 winner Ellis Atlantis, Season 4 winner Yong-chin Breslin, James Mac (Season 2), Dolli (Season 3), Ryley Isaac (Season 3), Lisa (Season 4) and Tiffany (Season 1) with more make-up artists to be announced.

Glow Up Live is at the London Palladium on Sunday 15th October and Monday 16th October




