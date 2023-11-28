Tickets From £27.50 for A CHRISTMAS CAROL: A GHOST STORY at Alexandra Palace

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story: tickets from £27.50

Marley was dead: to begin with.



Mark Gatiss's acclaimed retelling of Dickens' winter ghost story returns to the hauntingly atmospheric Alexandra Palace with a brilliant new cast. Star of stage and screen Keith Allen (Shallow Grave, Robin Hood, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Homecoming) will play the role of Scrooge with Peter Forbes (Follies) as Marley.



Filled with Dickensian, spine-tingling special effects, prepare to be frightened and delighted in equal measure as you enter the supernatural Victorian world of A Christmas Carol.



It's a cold Christmas Eve and mean-spirited miser Ebenezer Scrooge has an unexpected visit from the spirit of his former business partner Jacob Marley. Bound in chains as punishment for a lifetime of greed, the unearthly figure explains it isn't too late for Scrooge to change his miserly ways in order to escape the same fate, but first he'll have to face three more eerie encounters…



Access Performances Audio described performance: 13 Dec 7.30pm Captioned performance: 4 Jan 7.30pm

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story: tickets From £27.50

Offer Prices and Validity:

Was £47 - Now £27.50



Valid on all performances 30 November 2023 - 01 December 2023 evening, 06 December 2023 evening, 07 December 2023, 13 December - 14 December 2023 evenings, 30 December 2023 evening, 03 January 2024 evening, 04 January 2024, 05 January 2024 evening and 07 January 2024.

A Christmas Carol - A Ghost Story is at Alexandra Palace until 7 January 2024