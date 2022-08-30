Three New Cast Members Join West End's & JULIET

The producers of & Juliet, now playing at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, have announced that three new cast members will be joining the long-running West End hit. They are Nicolas Colicos, who will play Lance, Billy Nevers as Francois and Joe Foster, who will be May.

Nicolas Colicos' theatre credits include Bones in the original cast of Sister Act at the London Palladium, Francz Liebkind in The Producers in the West End and Bill in the original cast of Mamma Mia. His film and TV work includes Kingsman II, Superman IV and Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

Billy Nevers was in the original ensemble of & Juliet, and is thrilled to be to returning in the role of Francois. His other work includes Legally Blonde at Regents Park Open Air Theatre and Jesus Christ Superstar at the Barbican and Regents Park.

Joe Foster recently appeared in Legally Blonde at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, Hex at The National Theatre and Rent at Hope Mill Theatre.

Full cast biographies can be found on the & Juliet website www.andjulietthemusical.co.uk

& Juliet soars with the music of Max Martin, the acclaimed songwriter of some of pop's most iconic songs and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all brilliantly arranged for the musical by Tony and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

The musical contains many of the biggest and most anthemic songs of the last 30 years, including Baby One More Time, Everybody (Backstreet's Back), Love Me Like You Do, Confident, It's My Life, Can't Feel My Face and the roof-raising Roar.

Miriam-Teak Lee - who was awarded the Olivier Award for Best Actress in 2020 for her performance as Juliet - leads a cast including Cassidy Janson, who also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tom Francis as Romeo, and Malinda Parris as Angelique, the Nurse.

The ensemble includes Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara Macintosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson..

Brought to life by an award-winning creative team in an explosive fusion of styles, & Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), electrifying choreography from Jennifer Weber, stunning set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

Max Martin and Tim Headington present & Juliet, which is produced by Martin Dodd, Tim Headington, Max Martin, Jenny Petersson and Theresa Steele Page.