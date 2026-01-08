SUGAR DADDY to Return to London with New Staging Directed by Amrou Al-Kadhi

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SUGAR DADDY, the solo show written and performed by Sam Morrison, will return to London in 2026 with a newly reimagined staging directed by Amrou Al-Kadhi. The production will play a five-week Off-West End engagement at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

The production is presented by Edgewood Entertainment and is co-produced by Alan Cumming and Billy Porter. A press performance is scheduled during the run.

Al-Kadhi, a British-Iraqi writer and director, works across theatre, film, and television. Their theatre work includes solo shows From Qur’an to Queen and Drag Mother, originally performed under the name Glamrou, and their memoir Life as a Unicorn, which received both the Polari First Book Prize and a Somerset Maugham Award. Their feature film debut Layla premiered in competition at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

“I am so excited to be directing Sam and this gorgeous piece of work - equal parts hilarious, heartbreaking, original and surprising, this show intersects fascinating themes of faith, grief, sexuality and downright absurdity in ways that are going to enlighten audiences. I can't wait to get going!” said Al-Kadhi.

SUGAR DADDY tells the true story of Morrison’s relationship with an older partner he met in Provincetown and later lost during the COVID pandemic. Rather than following a traditional grief narrative, the piece incorporates elements of stand-up comedy and autobiographical storytelling, moving between personal loss, unexpected encounters, and Morrison’s subsequent diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes.

Drawing on Morrison’s background in stand-up comedy, the production is structured as a 75-minute solo performance. “It's such a blessing to be in a rehearsal room with Amrou and this incredible creative team! I can't wait to discover new depths of the show together, with a fresh eye for British audiences,” Morrison said.

Dale A. Mott, founder and producer of Edgewood Entertainment, added: “Amrou brings so much warmth, intelligence and heart to their work. They're exactly the kind of collaborator you want on a show like Sugar Daddy.”

SUGAR DADDY will play at Underbelly Boulevard Soho in London. Tickets are currently on sale.