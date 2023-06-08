Theatre on Kew Announce Summer Production of ALICE IN WONDERLAND

The idyllic UNESCO World Heritage Site plays host to Alice in Wonderland from 22 July – 28 August

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Join Alice as she heads down the rabbit hole to Wonderland at Theatre on Kew this summer.

Enter a fantastical world inhabited by increasingly curiouser and curiouser characters including the disappearing Cheshire Cat, the beautifully dressed Mad Hatter, and the bad-tempered Queen of Hearts looking for her missing jam tarts. Discover why the gardeners are busy painting the white roses red and encounter a host of memorable characters as Lewis Caroll’s much-loved story is brought to life within the unique setting of Kew Gardens.

Led by a talented cast of actor-musicians and aimed at audiences of all ages from five upwards, this critically acclaimed outdoor theatre production is set against the enchanting backdrop of Kew Gardens. Packed with colourful characters, songs and laughter Sixteenfeet Productions’ specially commissioned performance has been adapted by Bradley Cole with music by Guy Holden.

Twice-daily performances Wednesday to Sunday at 11am and 2pm with a finale on Bank Holiday Monday (28th August).

Places are limited and must be booked online in advance. Running time is approximately 70 minutes and day entry to the Gardens is included with each ticket.

Sixteenfeet Productions has been bringing the magic of theatre out into the beauty of London’s parks and green spaces since 2008. Collaborating with writers, musicians and actors to produce new work and tell classic stories in a contemporary and inventive way.

Alice in Wonderland is at Kew Gardens. Saturday 22 July – Monday 28th August (11am and 2pm)




