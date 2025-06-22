Theatre In The Mill Announces Artist in Residence for Bradford 2025 UK City of Culture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre in the Mill, commissioned by Bradford 2025, has announced that Sudha Bhuchar has been appointed Artist-in-Residence of the theatre from June 2025 to December 2025, remaining connected till March 2026.



Over this period, the co-founder of the groundbreaking Tamasha and now artistic director of Bhuchar Boulevard, will engage with diverse local communities around Theatre in The Mill & the University of Bradford and more widely across the city. She will lead masterclasses and share her practice, offering insight into her process of creating work that is both authentic and widely accessible. Drawing upon her encounters and working with local talent, she will create new work with the Working Title Pen Portraits—a series of monologues and character studies inspired by verbatim testimonies and participant engagement. These will premiere as part of Theatre in the Mill’s New Works Festival in November 2025.



Also, as part of Sudha’s residency, the theatre will host performances of her critically acclaimed solo show, Evening Conversations at city centre Loading Bay on July 25th and The Beacon in Keighley, Bradford District on July 28th. There will also be rehearsed readings of two of her most celebrated plays: Balti Kings, co-written with Shaheen Khan (a fellow actor and pioneer) and The House of Bilquis Bibi.

SUDHA BHUCHAR BIOGRAPHY

Sudha is an acclaimed actor/playwright/founder of Bhuchar Boulevard. As co-founder of Tamasha, with Kristine Landon-Smith, their landmark work includes an adaptation of Rohinton Mistry’s Booker shortlisted novel, A Fine Balance &the award-winning musical Fourteen Songs Two Weddings and a Funeral.



Other writing credits include Child of the Divide (Time out No1 show for families 2006/ Winner Asian media awards 2018), Final Farewell (Tara Theatre), Covid and Me & A Picture of Health (Theatre of Debate), Touchstone Tales (Revoluton Arts & Wellcome Collection) and

her new interactive children’s book A Rainbow for Amala (The Other Way Works), with collaborators Katie Day and John Sear. Sudha has written and performs her solo show Evening conversations (now also on Audible)

Acting credits include BBC 1’s Virdee, Expats (Prime video), Rules of the Game (BBC), Riz Ahmed and Bassam Tariq’s Mogul Mowgli, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns, Orlando von Einsiedel’s, Into Dust (Amazon Prime and You Tube-real stories) and the oscar-winning short, The Long Goodbye.



Sudha was a finalist as Best Actress for BBC Radio 4’s Audio drama awards (2019) for My Son the Doctor (co- written with Saleyha Ahsan) and was awarded Tongues on Fire’s Flame Award (2018) & Eastern Eye’s ACTA award (2019) for her significant contribution to the Arts. As a dramaturg, Sudha has supported writers like Tuyen Do (Summer rolls), Nyla Levy (Does my bomb look big in this?) and Dorcas Seb (Buttercup). Sudha acts as a mentor to artists through periods of change and development, including Julia Samuels and Imrana Mahmood. She is a trustee of Actors Touring Company and Independent Cinema Office.

In December 2024, Sudha was awarded an honorary doctorate in Literature by the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

