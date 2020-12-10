Theatre Artists Fund Awarded Additional Arts Council Funds to Support Theatre Workers Affected by Tier 3 Restrictions

The Theatre Artists Fund, administered by the Society of London Theatre's sister charity Theatre Development Trust, has announced that it is looking to support freelancers who would not have been eligible to apply in the recent round of funding (through which just over £2m was distributed) but who are now in financial need due to their anticipated work being in a part of the country that finds itself in Tier 3.

Arts Council England, with the support of DCMS, has previously contributed £1m to the fund, and is offering additional funds to help affected individuals.

The Theatre Artists Fund will be contacting producers and theatres that have had to cancel or postpone productions in Tier 3 areas to seek details of affected individuals. The usual application process will apply for those individuals to assess financial need etc., and they anticipate distributing £1,000 grants to eligible people in January.

Affected individuals that are not contacted by Christmas can email theatreartistsfund@soltukt.co.uk for more information.

To donate please visit theatreartists.enthuse.com/cf/theatre-artists-fund

theatreartists.fund