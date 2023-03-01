The Vaults' STRANGER SINGS! to Tour UK From September
The show is currently playing Off-Broadway and in Melbourne
Stranger Sings! is touring the UK, with dates starting from September 2023.
Nominated for Best Musical Production 2022, this original musical is a night out not to be missed.
Calling all 80s kids! Thought you'd missed out?
Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.
No mouthbreathers allowed.
