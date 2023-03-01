The Vaults' STRANGER SINGS! to Tour UK From September

Stranger Sings! is touring the UK, with dates starting from September 2023.



Nominated for Best Musical Production 2022, this original musical is a night out not to be missed.



Calling all 80s kids! Thought you'd missed out?

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

No mouthbreathers allowed.