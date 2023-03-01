Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Vaults' STRANGER SINGS! to Tour UK From September

The show is currently playing Off-Broadway and in Melbourne

Mar. 01, 2023  
The Vaults' STRANGER SINGS! to Tour UK From September

Stranger Sings! is touring the UK, with dates starting from September 2023.

Nominated for Best Musical Production 2022, this original musical is a night out not to be missed.

Calling all 80s kids! Thought you'd missed out?

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parenting, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe - you might find justice for Barb along the way.

No mouthbreathers allowed.




