The Old Vic Will Stream THREE KINGS With Andrew Scott as Part of OLD VIC: IN CAMERA

Today, The Old Vic announces the world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford written for and starring Andrew Scott, and created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA. This scratch performance, directed by Matthew Warchus, will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.



When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.



By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.



Matthew Warchus, Artistic Director, said:

'I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the Old Vic: In Camera series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it. Their generous support of The Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated'

We are also delighted to announce that following the performance on Sat 01 Aug, radio and television broadcaster Dermot O'Leary will host a live one-off Old Vic: IN CONVERSATION with Andrew.



Old Vic: IN CAMERA is both an exciting creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out and we fight to preserve this beloved theatre for our audiences, surrounding schools and communities, staff, crew, and the myriad of writers, performers and creatives that work with us.

Three Kings will be live streamed for five performances from 29 Jul-01 Aug with tickets priced from £10-£40. A limited number will be available at each price band and whilst all 'seats' offer the same view (from the comfort of your own home), we're asking audiences to give what they can to help support our theatre in return for access to this totally unique experience. Those planning to watch together on the same device only need to book a single ticket and we'd encourage group bookers to consider chipping in together to buy a single ticket to support The Old Vic. There is also the option to add a further donation on top of this for those who are able to give a little more. Tickets for Old Vic: IN CONVERSATION are £20 per device.

